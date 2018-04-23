Chelsea beat Saints to set up FA Cup final against Manchester United

LONDON: A flash of attacking brilliance from Olivier Giroud and an emphatic header from substitute Alvaro Morata earned Chelsea a 2-0 win over struggling Southampton at Wembley on Sunday and an FA Cup final date with Manchester United next month.

Giroud muscled and dribbled past three defenders and flailing keeper Alex McCarthy seconds into the second half to poke the ball home from a pass by the ever-busy Eden Hazard.

Morata, who came on for Giroud, made it two in the 82nd minute, nodding Cesar Azpilicueta's cross into the net

Relegation-threatened Southampton were outplayed for most of the match but came close to equalising in the 72nd minute when Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero's save kept out Nathan Redmond's rasping shot. They also had a possible goal not given when Charlie Austin was judged to have fouled the keeper.

(Reporting by Clare Lovell; editing by Clare Fallon)