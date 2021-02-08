Chelsea beat Sheffield Utd 2-1 to continue rebound under Tuchel

Chelsea took another step in their recovery under new coach Thomas Tuchel when they beat bottom side Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a strike by Mason Mount and a penalty by Jorginho, with Germany's Timo Werner involved in both goals.

LONDON: Chelsea extended their recovery under new coach Thomas Tuchel when they beat bottom side Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a strike by Mason Mount and a penalty by Jorginho, with Germany's Timo Werner involved in both goals.

The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table, just one point behind out-of-form Liverpool who occupy the last of the Champions League qualification spots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mount set the Londoners on their way to victory two minutes before halftime when Werner sprinted free on the left and provided an inch-perfect cut-back for the England midfielder to convert with a first-time shot from 12 yards.

Sheffield United got a reprieve when Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger misjudged where his goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was and tapped the ball into an empty net in the 54th minute. It was the first goal Chelsea have conceded under Tuchel.

But Werner's pace immediately stretched the hosts once again as he raced on to a wayward pass and was brought down by Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho after 58 minutes.

Werner’s role in the two goals represented the clearest sign to date that the German is recovering his confidence after a barren run. But he has yet to score in the league since Nov. 7 when he bagged a goal against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm happy when we win and when I can make two assists like today it's is also good," Werner told Sky Sports.

"But as a striker you want to score. It's a long time now for me. I don't have it in my career, (such) a long period but... you have to keep going to try to do your best on the field and the goals will come."

Chelsea survived an early scare when Oliver Burke failed to hit the target in the opening seconds. Twelve minutes later referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot when Ben Chilwell brought down Chris Basham only for Basham to be adjudged offside.

After that, Chelsea were largely in charge although Mendy had to make a smart save to deny Billy Sharp in the dying seconds.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Davis)