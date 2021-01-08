Chelsea boss Lampard must not panic amid poor run, says Grant

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has backed under-fire current boss Frank Lampard to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a turbulent start to the season.

REUTERS: Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has backed under-fire current boss Frank Lampard to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a turbulent start to the season.

A huge outlay in the close season, including the signings of German playmaker Kai Havertz and striker Timo Werner raised expectations on Chelsea, who finished fourth in Lampard's first season in charge in 2019-20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London club were tipped as title contenders following a strong start to the current campaign but four defeats in six Premier League games have left them in ninth spot and raised the pressure on Lampard.

"You need to be strong when things are not going well, when things are going well everyone is a genius and knows what to do," Grant, who was sacked just days after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League final in 2008, said in an Instagram post.

"But in a situation like this you need to look for solutions and show a lot of character. What I can say to Frank and the others at the club is be patient, do whatever is necessary... Don't lose your fighting spirit at the highest level.

"Don't lose what you have here (points at head) you need to look for solutions. If you do that then everything will be okay because the quality is there."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea host League Two (third-tier) side Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)