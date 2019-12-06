Chelsea cleared to make signings in January transfer window

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced Chelsea's transfer ban to one year on Friday, allowing them to make signings in the January transfer window, and halved a fine to 300,000 Swiss francs (US$300,842.36).

"(Chelsea) is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period," CAS said in a statement.

