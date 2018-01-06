Chelsea complete signing of Barkley from Everton

England midfielder Ross Barkley completed a move from Everton to Chelsea on Friday with the London club saying the 24-year-old had signed a 5-1/2 year contract.

LONDON: England midfielder Ross Barkley completed a move from Everton to Chelsea on Friday with the London club saying the 24-year-old had signed a 5-1/2 year contract.

No fee was given for Barkley, who has not played for fellow Premier League side Everton this season because of a hamstring injury.

Barkley made 150 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club.

