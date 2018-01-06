Chelsea complete signing of Barkley from Everton

Sport

Chelsea complete signing of Barkley from Everton

England midfielder Ross Barkley completed a move from Everton to Chelsea on Friday with the London club saying the 24-year-old had signed a 5-1/2 year contract.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park - 12/5/17 Everton's Ross Barkley applauds fans after the match Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Bookmark

LONDON: England midfielder Ross Barkley completed a move from Everton to Chelsea on Friday with the London club saying the 24-year-old had signed a 5-1/2 year contract.

No fee was given for Barkley, who has not played for fellow Premier League side Everton this season because of a hamstring injury.

Barkley made 150 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark