Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

REUTERS: England's Football Association (FA) awarded the Women's Super League title to Chelsea and declared Aston Villa the winners of the second-tier Women's Championship after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday.

"The FA Board has reached a majority decision to decide the 2019-20 FA Women's Super League and FA Women’s Championship on a basic point-per-game basis, with promotion and relegation determined on sporting merit," the FA said in a statement.

"As a result, the FA Board has today confirmed the decision to award the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women's Super League title to Chelsea FC Women, and to award the 2019-20 FA Women's Championship title to Aston Villa Women FC.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)