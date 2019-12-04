Chelsea expect decision on transfer ban appeal soon - Lampard

Chelsea may find out within days whether the transfer ban for two windows imposed on it by world soccer governing body FIFA has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday.

The Europa League champions were sanctioned in February for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under 18. They were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs(US$600,000).

The club filed an appeal with CAS in June in a bid to be able to recruit in the January transfer window. Lampard was asked at a news conference when a decision could be expected.

"Very soon, I believe. Days, I think," he replied.

"I haven't heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement (on Chelsea's plans for January) until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."

Lampard has guided a youthful Chelsea side to fourth in the Premier League this season. They face Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)