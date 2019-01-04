Chelsea fan banned for three years for homophobic abuse

REUTERS: A Chelsea supporter has been banned from attending games for three years after being found guilty of homophobic chants during the club's Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last month.

George Bradley pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday (Jan 3) to the offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old was also fined 965 pounds (US$1220).

"We'd like to thank Sussex Police for their assistance in dealing with this unsavoury incident and we are very pleased with the outcome," a Brighton spokesperson said in a statement.

"It underlines both their and our commitment to a zero tolerance policy on any form of abuse from those attending matches at the Amex."



Advertisement