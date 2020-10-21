Chelsea frustrated in 0-0 draw with Sevilla

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chelsea were frustrated by a disciplined Sevilla as their opening Group E fixture in the Champions League ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Europa League winners Sevilla, who have been a thorn in the side of English clubs in Europe, contained Chelsea's attacking threats in a game of few clear chances.

Sevilla dominated possession in the first half with Nemanja Gudelj's header forcing a save from Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea's most productive spell came after the restart when Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell both headed good chances straight at Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.

Yet it was a night of defensive superiority as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard experienced his first 0-0 draw since taking over before the start of last season.

