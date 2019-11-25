Chelsea hit Birmingham for six to stay top of Women's Super League

LONDON: Striker Beth England and midfielder Drew Spence netted two goals apiece as Chelsea smashed six past struggling Birmingham City to remain one point ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the FA Women's Super League (FAWSL) on Sunday.

The table-toppers needed just two minutes to take the lead, So-Yun Ji drilling a superb free kick into the top corner despite Birmingham's teenage keeper Hannah Hampton getting a hand to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centre-back Millie Bright added a superb second goal after a marauding run through the middle and she then set up England for the third just before halftime.

Spence struck twice in four second-half minutes before England rifled home her second goal to give Chelsea a resounding 6-0 away win.

Reading bounced back from Rachel Rowe's red card and a two-goal deficit to beat West Ham 3-2 away, with Jade Moore firing the winner in the 83rd minute to complete a stunning comeback.

It was a also good day for both Manchester clubs, with Pauline Bremer scoring twice for City as they thrashed Bristol City 5-0 and Leah Galton netting a brace as United hammered Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton cruised to a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur while their Merseyside rivals Liverpool remain bottom of the table with a single point after seven games following their 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal.

Unbeaten Chelsea lead the league on 19 points after seven games, with Manchester City and Arsenal a point behind them and Everton fourth on 15 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)