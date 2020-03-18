Football: Hudson-Odoi making 'great progress' in coronavirus recovery, says Lampard

LONDON: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who became the first Premier League player to test positive for the coronavirus, is making "great progress" in his recovery, manager Frank Lampard said.

The 19-year-old's positive test last week had prompted the London club to partially close their Cobham training centre, with the first-team squad and coaching staff asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," Lampard told the club's website.

"I'm aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea said their training facility had been reopened for those who did not have recent close contact with Hudson-Odoi.

The league has been suspended until Apr 4 because of the outbreak that has virtually shut down world sport.

Globally, the flu-like virus has infected over 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500.

"We still don't know when competitive football will restart, but it isn't worth worrying about that too much at the moment," Lampard added.

"We all miss football but right now it's about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society."



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram