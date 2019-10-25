Chelsea must be cautious of Burnley's Wood and Barnes - Lampard

Chelsea must expect a physical battle when they play a "well drilled" Burnley side in the Premier League on Saturday and should keep a watchful eye on their two strikers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday.

Burnley sit eighth in the table, five points behind Chelsea, and Sean Dyche's strike duo of Wood and Barnes have scored eight of the club's 12 league goals this season.

"I respect them, it's a really tough place to go. They have a strong way of playing, they are well drilled (and) efficient," Lampard told reporters.

"They are fantastic, the two strikers, the way they play together. They can give you big problems. It's a tough match... it will be a physical battle.

"They've been good, I've watched a lot of their games. They're scoring goals. They had a tough time at the early stages of last season (but) they are always a difficult game."

Chelsea have won six consecutive games in all competitions and are fourth in the league standings.

Although Lampard is not looking too far ahead, he said he was pleased with his side's progress, especially after keeping two clean sheets in narrow 1-0 wins.

"Whether we win lose or draw my thoughts go to the next game but my thoughts don't go too far ahead," he added. "I like it at the moment but I like to temper it a little bit with edginess.

"I'm pleased with the last six games (but) we could have picked up points at the beginning of the season.

"Newcastle was difficult for us, but we created a lot and kept a clean sheet. The pleasure from Ajax was probably the most that we had all season... We kept a clean sheet with our desire."

Lampard confirmed Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley will miss the trip to Turf Moor.

"I don't know (when Kante will return), I just want him fit," Lampard said. "He might be suffering from the big injury at the end of last season, there is no timeframe.

"Rudiger had a bad injury, this is a fallout of last season, that is the nature of it... but he is close."

