Chelsea's Havertz not burdened by 71 million pound price tag

REUTERS: Chelsea's new recruit Kai Havertz has said he will not put pressure on himself to justify his price tag following his big-money move from German side Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Havertz, 21, was signed by Chelsea for a reported fee of 71 million pounds (US$91.36 million) - a club record fee for an outfield player.

"Of course it's a big price tag but I think in football today it's normal to pay these prices," Havertz told reporters.

"I will not put a lot of pressure on myself because I think I'm doing not the best or the worst because the price tag is that high.

"I'm trying to focus on football and trying to play my best football here in Chelsea... I'm just playing football, I love to play football. That's why I'm here."

With striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech also joining the club in the close season, Havertz is expected to slot in at the number 10 position behind the striker.

However, the Germany international said he considered himself a versatile player who could play in a variety of attacking roles and would even be at ease on the wing or up front.

"I played every offensive position at Leverkusen," he added. "I played as a right winger, a number 10, a number 6, number 8 – sometimes as a striker as well.

"But for me it's very important to have that flexibility on the pitch and to be creative... I think I can play many positions but for me my best position is as a number 10. I can play on the right side as well or as a striker.

"I need a little time to adapt to the league. It's very different to Germany but I'm looking forward to it."

Chelsea, who won their season opener 3-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion, host champions Liverpool on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.7771 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)