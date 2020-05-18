Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested: Report

FILE PHOTO: FA Cup - Third Round - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
FILE PHOTO: Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Jan 5, 2020 Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Reuters/David Klein)
LONDON: Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday (May 17) following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported.

The Metropolitan Police told The Sun that officers and London Ambulance Service were called in the early hours of Sunday morning "to a report of an unwell woman".

The report added that the woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested at the scene and remained in police custody.

Chelsea declined to comment on The Sun's report.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, had made 17 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season until the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign. He made his England debut last year and has a total of three caps for his country.

Source: Reuters/ac

