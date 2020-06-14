Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared," Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action."

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action."

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)