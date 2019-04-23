Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi suffers Achilles injury in draw with Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered what appeared to be a serious Achilles tendon injury in Monday's 2-2 draw with Burnley, assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, had to be helped off the pitch shortly before halftime when he was replaced by Pedro.

"It's not an easy one. I think it is a serious injury. It's on his Achilles tendon. I cannot tell you the full extent of it," Zola told reporters.

The Italian said he could not comment reports that Hudson-Odoi had ruptured his tendon.

"I am not sure about it. I think they will have to have an examination, but it is not looking good," Zola said.

Hudson-Odoi received his first England start last month even as he struggled to break into the Chelsea first team.

Bayern Munich said they want to sign him from Chelsea, leading to speculation he could be sold during the close season.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Pritha Sarkar)