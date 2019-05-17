Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek set to miss Europa final due to surgery

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, his club said on Thursday, almost certainly ruling him out of this month's Europa League final against London rivals Arsenal.

LONDON: Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, his club said on Thursday, almost certainly ruling him out of this month's Europa League final against London rivals Arsenal.

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek has seen a specialist today and will have surgery on his ruptured Achilles’ tendon this evening," the Premier League side said in a statement on their website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2019/05/16/ruben-loftus-cheek-injury-update.

The 23-year-old was injured in Wednesday's friendly against the New England Revolution in Boston, a fund-raiser for the club's campaign against anti-semitism and racism, and has little hope of being fit for the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

He will also miss the UEFA Nations League finals in June after being left out of England coach Gareth Southgate's squad which was announced earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)