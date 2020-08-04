Chelsea's Pedro undergoes surgery for shoulder injury

Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has had surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal, the 33-year-old said on Tuesday.

Pedro had replaced forward Christian Pulisic in the game which Chelsea lost 2-1, after the American, who scored in the first half, pulled up with a hamstring problem.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support," Pedro said on Instagram.

Pedro, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of the month, has reportedly agreed a move to Italian Serie A side AS Roma on a free transfer.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)