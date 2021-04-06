Chelsea's Rudiger, Kepa won't be punished for scrap in training -Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday praised defender Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for burying the hatchet after the pair were involved in a training ground bust-up on Sunday.

German defender Rudiger was sent to the changing rooms after he clashed with the Spanish goalkeeper following a late challenge, with the two having to be separated by team mates.

Tuchel said that the incident was serious but that Rudiger and Kepa would not be punished.

"We calmed the situation immediately. They can happen because everyone is competitive in training," Tuchel told a news conference.

"They cleared the air and there was nothing left afterwards. They solved it in an honest and humble way... For this situation, there will be no punishment."

Chelsea's 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions under Tuchel came to an end on Saturday in a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of West Bromwich Albion. But the German insisted there was no panic heading into the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto on Wednesday.

"We got a big slap in the face, and it was required to remind us how tough it is to keep winning," he added. "I have the feeling we can overcome Porto but it will be tough. They are very experienced, but we are strong enough and believe in ourselves."

Tuchel confirmed winger Christian Pulisic was in the squad after suffering a hamstring scare against West Brom, while midfielder N'Golo Kante is only fit enough to make the bench.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)