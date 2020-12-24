Chelsea's Ziyech out of Arsenal clash, Chilwell, James doubtful

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech will miss Saturday's Premier League encounter at Arsenal due to a muscle problem while defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubtful after picking up knocks, manager Frank Lampard said.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam during the close-season for a reported 40 million euros (US$48.81 million) but the 27-year-old missed the start of the campaign through injury.

The Morocco international has not played since Chelsea's 3-1 win over promoted Leeds United on Dec. 5.

"Ziyech won't be fit for Arsenal... he's got another muscle injury. You have to wait for it to recover," Lampard told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not a long-term concern, we hope to have him back within the next week or so, and hopefully offering what he was before."

Chilwell and James both suffered knocks in the past week and are doubtful for the clash at the Emirates Stadium as well as the visit of Aston Villa two days later.

"I can't give you an answer at the moment. I'm not sure if they'll be fit for either game," Lampard added.

Lampard's side are fifth in the league with 25 points from 14 games.

(US$1 = 0.8195 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)