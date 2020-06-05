Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports

Sport

Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Sky Sports said on Thursday.

Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Hertha BSC
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Hertha BSC - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 27, 2020 RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Alexander Hassenstein/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

LONDON: Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Sky Sports said on Thursday.

The report added that Werner has a 55 million euro (US$62.45 million) release clause which expires on June 15 and that Premier League club Chelsea had offered the 24-year-old a contract worth 200,000 pounds per week.

Werner is second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 goals, four behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. He has made 29 appearances for Germany, scoring 11 times.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark