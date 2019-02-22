Chelsea to face Dynamo Kiev in Europa League last 16

The two Premier League sides still in the Europa League were handed home games in the first leg of their respective last-16 ties, with Chelsea to face Dynamo Kiev and Arsenal up against Rennes after the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

REUTERS: The two Premier League sides still in the Europa League were handed home games in the first leg of their respective last-16 ties, with Chelsea to face Dynamo Kiev and Arsenal up against Rennes after the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Chelsea, who won the competition in 2013, beat Malmo 5-1 on aggregate in the last round while Arsenal triumphed 3-1 over BATE Borisov over two legs.

Italy's Inter Milan are at Eintracht Frankfurt in their first leg, while Dinamo Zagreb host Portugal's Benfica, with Napoli taking on Austria's FC Salzburg.

Friday's draw was not protected by seeding, but teams from Russia and Ukraine were kept apart.

Russian side Krasnodar travel to Valencia for their first leg, while Zenit St Petersburg have also been drawn against Spanish opposition and host La Liga strugglers Villareal.

Sevilla, the third Spanish side still in this year's competition, have been drawn against Slavia Prague.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be held on March 7 with the reverse fixtures scheduled for March 14.

