Chelsea v Porto quarter-final fixtures to be played in Seville

Both legs of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final meeting with Porto will be played in Seville, Spain over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The first leg will take place on April 7 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with the return fixture scheduled for April 13. The prize for the winners will be a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Spain said earlier this month it would lift a ban on travel from Britain on March 30. The ban had started in December, over concerns about a British strain of the new coronavirus.

The United Kingdom currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that in April and possibly allow it from May 17.

