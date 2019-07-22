Chelsea youngster Ampadu seals loan move to RB Leipzig

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Ampadu, 18, struggled for first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge last season and will be looking to build on a bright start to his senior career, having already made eight appearances for Wales.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who had attempted to secure the versatile youngster while at Derby last season, said Ampadu needed a clearer path to continue his development.

"I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year, so I'm a big fan. But with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him," Lampard told the club website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2019/07/22/ethan-ampadu-moves-on-loan-to-the-bundesliga.

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That's a slight disappointment, but it's to benefit him."

