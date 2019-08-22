Chen elected Chinese FA's new president

REUTERS: Chen Xuyuan has been elected president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The 63-year-old, formerly president of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), which owns Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, was elected to the post at the 11th membership conference at Xianghe National Football Training Centre, Xinhua said.

Du Zhaocai, Gao Hongbo and Sun Wen were named vice-presidents, the state news agency reported.

Du is a FIFA council member and deputy minister of China's State General Administration of Sport while Gao and Sun played for the Chinese men's and women's national teams.

Gao has also coached the men's national team twice while Sun, a former captain who played at four women's World Cups, shares the title of FIFA's Women's Player of the Century with American Michelle Akers.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

