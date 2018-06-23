Chicago Cubs owners interested in controlling stake in AC Milan - statement

The Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs major league baseball team, said on Friday they were interested in buying a controlling stake in Italian Serie A football team AC Milan.

"The Ricketts family brought a championship to the Chicago Cubs through long-term investment and being great stewards of the team ... They would bring this same approach to AC Milan," the family said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)