Chicago Cubs owners interested in controlling stake in AC Milan - statement

The Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs major league baseball team, said on Friday they were interested in buying a controlling stake in Italian Serie A football team AC Milan.

FILE PHOTO: The AC Milan logo is pictured on a pennant in a soccer store in downtown Milan, Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

"The Ricketts family brought a championship to the Chicago Cubs through long-term investment and being great stewards of the team ... They would bring this same approach to AC Milan," the family said in a statement.

