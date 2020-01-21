Chicharito confirms move to Galaxy in LA Times report

Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez confirmed his move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy from Spanish La Liga club Sevilla in a Los Angeles Times report https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2020-01-21/galaxy-javier-chicharito-hernandez-first-interview published on Tuesday.

Hernandez, Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 105 international appearances, told the paper the time was right for him to join the North American league.

"I'm going to be playing," Hernandez said. "People are going to say it was because I couldn't make it (in Europe), but sometimes in football there are things that are not in your hands.

"The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me. And now, the L.A. Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me: 'Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us'," he said.

The five-times MLS Cup champion Galaxy did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

The LA Times said Galaxy will announce the move later on Tuesday. The report said that Hernandez's contract is for three years and includes an option for a fourth and that he will be paid an annual base salary of US$6 million.

Hernandez, a three-times World Cup veteran, joined Sevilla from West Ham United in the English Premier League last September. He has appeared in only two games for Sevilla since Nov. 2 and his reduced role reportedly sparked his interest in a move.

The Galaxy could likely use Hernandez's scoring touch given Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed with Italian Serie A club AC Milan last month after scoring 53 goals in two seasons with the Los Angeles-based team.

