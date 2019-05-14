Chiefs' Cane set for Super Rugby return after neck injury

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane could make his Super Rugby comeback for Waikato Chiefs at Auckland Blues on Saturday after recovering from a neck injury, coach Colin Cooper has said.

The 27-year-old had emergency surgery in South Africa in October after breaking a bone in his neck during a test against the Springboks and was initially expected to make his return against Queensland Reds on May 24.

"Sam's going really well and could be (back) this week or next week," Cooper told reporters on Tuesday.

Cane was invited to a one-day All Blacks camp last month, boosting his chances of making the defending champions' squad for the World Cup in Japan, which starts in September.

Chiefs are currently 12th in the overall Super Rugby standings, two points above the Blues who have played a game less.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

