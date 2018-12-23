Chievo snatch late draw to stall Inter Milan

REUTERS: A stoppage-time equaliser from 39-year-old striker Sergio Pellissier earned Chievo a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.

Ivan Perisic put third-placed Inter in front six minutes before halftime, the Croatian’s first league goal in 112 days, before veteran Pellissier lobbed Samir Handanovic at the death to earn his side a sixth consecutive league draw. It continued a poor run of form for Inter, who have won just one of their last six games and were eliminated from the Champions League this month. Luciano Spalletti’s side are now eight points behind second-placed Napoli ahead of their meeting at San Siro on Boxing Day.

Chievo remain rooted to the bottom of the table without a win this season, though they are unbeaten in Serie A since coach Domenico Di Carlo took charge in November, and sit nine points clear of safety with five points, having started the campaign with a three-point penalty.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; editing by Clare Fallon)