Chilwell fit and ready to fire for Leicester and England - Rodgers

REUTERS: Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell has shaken off a minor hip problem and is available for Saturday's Premier League match with Bournemouth, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The 22-year-old missed Leicester's last three matches in all competitions but was called up to the England squad for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

"He's back into the squad and he'll be fit. There's been consultation between the club and the FA and if he wasn't ready to go, we wouldn't send him," Rodgers told a news conference.

Nigeria international midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is back in contention to play against Bournemouth following a hamstring issue that kept him out for two games including Wednesday's League Cup shootout win over Newcastle United.

Club captain Wes Morgan was injured in the second round match and will be assessed for the visit of Bournemouth.

"We could have maybe taken him (Ndidi) in midweek, but we wanted to give him a good week's training," Rodgers said.

"Wes came off with an issue with his back... we're waiting to see the final results."

England under-21 international Hamza Choudhury extended his contract to 2023 after a bright start to the season in which the midfielder has started all three of Leicester's league games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)