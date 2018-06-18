'Dream come true' for China football fans flocking to World Cup in Russia

More than 40,000 match tickets have been allocated to Chinese fans, on top of the country’s biggest brands hopping on board to sponsor this year’s football showpiece event.

MOSCOW: Every edition of the World Cup attracts fans from outside of the qualified countries. But this year in Russia, one particular tribe has been markedly more visible than before.

They descend on stadiums in animated hordes, donning jerseys of the world’s best teams and players, yet never neglecting to include - whether in face-paint or full-sized flags - the gold and red of China.

Germany fan Wu Hongxue, a Chinese native, gets his face painted before the World Cup match against Mexico on Jun 17. (Photo: Justin Ong)

The most populous country in the world was allocated 40,251 World Cup tickets, according to figures released in early June by global football governing body FIFA. This places China eighth in the table of foreign visitors - and for countries not participating in the tournament, second only to USA’s 88,825 tickets.

In fact there will be slightly more Chinese fans attending matches than Australians (36,359) and even English (32,362), though last-minute sales are set to continue until the final itself on Jul 15.

Contrast this to the two previous World Cups, where fewer than 10,000 Chinese fans made the trip to Brazil in 2014 and South Africa in 2006. Rising affluence and visa-free, quick travel to Russia have been described as factors - but either way, there was no mistaking the Chinese presence at two blockbuster matches in capital Moscow the past week.

Chinese fans dressed in Argentine national team kits walking among Argentina supporters before a World Cup match against Iceland on Jun 16. (Photo: Justin Ong)

As Lionel Messi missed a penalty on Saturday (Jun 16) and failed to lift Argentina out of a 1-1 deadlock with battling Icelandic underdogs, Ms Sunny Hong explained to Channel NewsAsia why she made the trip to Russia for one match despite being a supporter of Holland, which did not qualify this time round.

“This is probably my last chance to catch Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo at the World Cup,” said the 24-year-old.

Then there was Mr Han Feng, milling about with his best mates outside the gates to Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, hours before their favoured Germany came apart at the seams and was slain 1-0 by plucky Mexico.

“It’s football,” said the 30-something clad in the clinical black-and-white of Die Mannschaft’s full kit, when asked why he had decided to come to Moscow. “This is my first World Cup and it’s really a dream come true.

“The people are very warm, the city is nice, and the atmosphere overall is great.”

Chinese football fans pose for pictures with a Mexico supporter ahead of the World Cup clash with Germany on Jun 17. (Photo: Justin Ong)

CHINA AT THE WORLD CUP?

People aside, big-name Chinese brands such as property developer Wanda, electronics manufacturer Hisense, dairy producer Mengniu and mobile phone company Vivo are prominently showcased in World Cup collateral.

They replace long-time Western sponsors like Johnson & Johnson, who decided not to renew their contracts after the lid was blown off FIFA’s endemic, executive-level corruption in 2015.

After their match against Germany on Jun 17, Mexico fans walk past a temporary structure at the entrance of Luzhniki Stadium set up by Chinese brand Mengniu. (Photo: Justin Ong)

That same year President Xi Jinping also announced plans to host the World Cup one day - believed to be 2030 or 2034 - alongside a sweeping blueprint for boosting mass participation as well as the quality of its national side.

Since then China has invested generously in its domestic Chinese Super League, waving the cash to attract star players and coaches.

Still, 2002 remains the one and only time China has qualified for the World Cup. It lost all three matches without bulging the net once.

A lone China flag in a sea of German ones during the World Cup group match against Mexico on Jun 17. (Photo: Justin Ong)

“China will never qualify for and never win the World Cup,” Ms Hong laughed loudly.

Mr Wu Hongxue, 52, added: “I don’t dare to say China will qualify. To go in for Qatar 2022 is easy - but to win is difficult.”

“None of it matters,” said Mr Han. “Football, and the World Cup, is less about rivalries and more about befriending other countries.

“Of course we hope China will get better one day. But we cannot force things.”