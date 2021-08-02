China Olympic diving champion tells of depression struggle

TOKYO: Four-time Olympic diving gold medallist Shi Tingmao has revealed her struggles with depression, joining United States gymnastics superstar Simone Biles in openly discussing her mental health at the Tokyo Games.

China's Shi comfortably won the 3m springboard title for her second gold in Japan, but cut a tearful figure in the immediate aftermath at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old later said that she had considered quitting diving after her form dipped last year.

"I have to really take care of my mental state and make sure I don't get into a depression," Shi told a post-competition press conference in unusually open comments for China's often-guarded athletes.

"I have worked with a psychiatrist or psychologist who helped me quite a bit with some of the mental stresses of being a competitive diver and dealing with depression and things like that."

Hinting that she reached such a low that she might have given up the sport, she added: "I really love diving and I realised that there was no way that I could give it up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So to get to this point today was not easy."

Shi, who also won two golds at Rio 2016, revealed the internal conflict she has had to deal with.

"There are two of me in my mental state that actually fight with one another," she said.

"Part of me says: 'You're a gold medallist, you can take a break, you can be done.' Another part of me says: 'You can't give this up, you love diving.'"

Advertisement

Shi said that she had not seen her family for 18 months because she had been so dedicated to her training and "we actually had very little contact".

"I'm sure my family have been worried for me, but I also hope, through the screen, when we see each other, I can speak to my family and say that they have nothing to worry about, everything's fine."

Gymnast Biles came to the Tokyo Games as one of the standout stars, but she has pulled out of a series of events and admitted that she needed to take care of her mental well-being.

It comes weeks after another of the world's highest-profile athletes, Japanese star Naomi Osaka, took a break from tennis after revealing that she had suffered from depression.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

