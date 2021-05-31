China to transfer hosting of soccer World Cup qualifier games to Dubai

HONG KONG: China will transfer its hosting of remaining World Cup qualifier games to Dubai due to COVID-19 controls, the country's football association said Monday.

China was expected to host the remainig games among teams in Group A, namely Maldives, Syria, Guam, Philippines, and China in Suzhou.

The CFA said the decision was made due to the recent COVID-19 infections within the national soccer teams of Maldives and Syria.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)