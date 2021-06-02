Badminton: Chinese trio named in BWF's Hall of Fame

BEIJING: China's Olympic gold medallists Zhang Ning, Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng have been inducted into the Badminton World Federation's Hall of Fame, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday (Jun 2).

Zhang won gold in the women's singles at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and was crowned world champion in 2003.

Cai and Fu are the only men's doubles pair to have won four world titles. They also won Olympic gold at London in 2012.

China's Fu Haifeng (left) and Cai Yun return a shot as they compete against South Korea's Kim Sarang and Kim Gijung during the men's team gold medal badminton match at the Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon on Sep 23, 2014. (Photo: Reuters/Olivia Harris)

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer said the trio are "iconic figures".

"They played at an incredibly high level, which helped them win every major title in badminton," he added. "Most importantly, the standards they set will always be a challenge for younger generations of players who seek to emulate them."

