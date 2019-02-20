Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande sign Everton defender Tyias Browning

LONDON: Everton defender Tyias Browning has joined Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday (Feb 20).

The 24-year-old has been a part of the Blues academy since he was 10 years old. Browning made just nine appearances in all competitions for Everton after emerging from the Premier League team's youth academy.

During the 2017/18 campaign, the defender played 29 times on loan for Sunderland as the Black Cats were relegated from the Championship.

He returned to the Toffees this season, but was unable to break into the Everton line-up under new boss Marco Silva and had spent the current campaign playing for the club's Under-23 side.

"Defender Tyias Browning has joined Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande for an undisclosed fee," a statement on Everton's website announced.