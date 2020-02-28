Chinese team from coronavirus epicentre invited to 'Clasico' in Madrid

MADRID: The Chinese Super League football team from the city where the coronavirus originated has been invited to Sunday's La Liga title showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A statement from La Liga's organising body on Thursday said Wuhan Zall had been invited to the league's headquarters on the day of the 'Clasico' "with the objective of showing support for the people of China".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team will then attend Spanish football's flagship match between leaders Barcelona and second placed Real at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Wuhan Zall have been conducting their pre-season campaign in Andalusia in the south of Spain since January and have remained in the region since the start of the new league season was postponed indefinitely by Chinese authorities.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Nick Macfie)