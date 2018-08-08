Chokeholds have to go, but Wales Moriarty says won't change style

Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty says he will not change his style of play despite picking up a four-week suspension after being sent off against Argentina in June.

The 24-year-old drew criticism after being shown a red card for choking Nicolas Sanchez as Wales sealed their first test series victory in Argentina since 1999.

The 24-year-old drew criticism after being shown a red card for choking Nicolas Sanchez as Wales sealed their first test series victory in Argentina since 1999.

"I won't change," Moriarty told a news conference after joining PRO 14 side Dragons from Gloucester. "Being the way I am has got me to where I have today. I can't change too much and take certain things out of my game.

"I could have done a lot worse," Moriarty said, adding that he had been provoked. "I did what I did and got red carded and paid the price. Choking people out is going to have to go out of it. That was just a silly moment I will regret."

Moriarty will miss the Dragons' opening match against Benetton on Sept. 1 but will become available for their clash against Southern Kings the following week.

