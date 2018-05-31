Cilic beats qualifier Hurkacz in French Open second round

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Marin Cilic beat Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-2 6-7(3) 7-5 to book a third round spot in the French Open on Thursday.

The Croatian third seed breezed through the first two sets virtually unchallenged by the world number 188, who stepped up his game in the third and fourth, forcing errors from Cilic.

The 21-year-old forced and then won a third-set tiebreak, but was broken in the 11th game of the fourth set with Cilic clinching the contest on his first match point with an unreturnable serve.

Cilic, who got his best result at Roland Garros last year by reaching the quarter-finals, faces German Jan Lennard Struff or American Tennys Sandgren in the next round.

"I lost focus a bit and he played much better. I missed a few balls in the tiebreak," the 2014 U.S. Open champion said.

"I was staying positive but at some point you lose it, I had to regain composure."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alexander Smith)