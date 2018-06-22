Cilic marches past Querrey into Queen's semis

LONDON: Croatian top seed Marin Cilic marched past Sam Querrey into the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Fever-Tree championships at Queen's Club on Friday, winning 7-6(3) 6-2 in little more than an hour.

The battle of the big-servers went to an inevitable tiebreak in a first set in which break point chances were few and far between, although Cilic did fail to convert a set point when American Querrey served at 4-5.

Cilic, winner of the prestigious Wimbledon warmup event in 2012 and runner-up in 2013 and last year, ran through the tiebreak and surged clear thereafter.

He won nine points on his way to a 4-0 lead and was untouchable on serve as he sealed victory in 78 minutes.

Cilic will face either Nick Kyrgios or Spanish defending champion Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's semi-final.

A resurgent Novak Djokovic, looking for his first Queen's Club title, plays Frenchman Adrian Mannarino later.

