Cilic tames Edmund to reach first Australian Open final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A business-like Marin Cilic defused the firepower of Kyle Edmund before crushing the ailing Briton 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2 to reach his first Australian Open final on Thursday.

MELBOURNE: A business-like Marin Cilic defused the firepower of Kyle Edmund before crushing the ailing Briton 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2 to reach his first Australian Open final on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Croatian was relentless under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, unleashing a barrage of 32 winners to end the world number 49's dream run with a stinging defeat in two hours and 18 minutes.

An agitated Edmund took a medical time-out after losing the first set and hobbled through the latter part of the match before surrendering meekly after a massive serve from the rangy Cilic.

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic will meet the winner of Roger Federer and Chung Hyeon for the title.

(Editing by Toby Davis)