Cipriani pleads guilty to common assault, fined £2,000

LONDON: England rugby player Danny Cipriani pleaded guilty on Thursday to common assault and resisting arrest after an incident at a nightclub on Jersey.

The 30-year-old was fined 2,000 pounds and ordered to pay 250 pounds in compensation when he appeared at Jersey Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Cipriani had been arrested early on Wednesday morning in St Helier, Jersey, while on the island for pre-season preparations with his English club side Gloucester.

"This afternoon, 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises," Jersey Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cipriani returned to the England squad earlier this year, having made his first Test start for 10 years against South Africa in Cape Town in June.

Gloucester had said on Wednesday that they were aware of an incident involving Cipriani and would make "a further announcement in due course."

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Christian Radnedge)