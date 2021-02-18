Classy City go 10 points clear with 3-1 win at Everton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LIVERPOOL, England: Premier League leaders Manchester City turned on the style as they moved 10 points clear at the top with a ruthless 3-1 win at Everton on Wednesday.

City's 17th straight victory in all competitions put them firmly on course to claim their third Premier League title in four years.

A deflected shot from Phil Foden put Pep Guardiola's side ahead at Goodison Park in the 32nd minute but Everton struck back quickly when Lucas Digne's shot hit the post and was turned in by Richarlison.

Although Everton stuck at their task well, however, they were undone by two excellent goals after the break.

Bernardo Silva teased the Everton defence on the right flank before slipping the ball to Riyad Mahrez who unleashed an unstoppable curling drive with his left foot into the far corner of the net.

It was all over when, after a typical City passing move, Silva jinked past Michael Keane and drilled a low shot which Everton keeper Jordan Pickford could only get a futile hand to.

City have 56 points from 24 games with Manchester United and Leicester City both on 46 points from the same number of matches.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)