Football: Ranieri 'back home' as Roma head coach coach

MILAN: Former Roma boss Claudio Ranieri was reappointed head coach of the Serie A club until the end of the season on Friday (Mar 8), after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked in the wake of their Champions League exit.

Ranieri, who memorably guided outsiders Leicester City to the 2016 Premier League title, returns to his hometown club which he coached from September 2009 to February 2011.

The 67-year-old former defender also began his senior footballing career with Roma in 1973.

"I'm delighted to be coming back home," Ranieri said.

"When Roma call you, it's impossible to say no."

Ranieri's brief spell as manager of Premier League strugglers Fulham ended last month after only four months in charge.

"We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club," said AS Roma President Jim Pallotta.

"We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the Champions League.

"At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he's very excited to take on this challenge."

Ranieri's first match in charge an Italian league game at home against Empoli on Monday.

Former Roma player Di Francesco, 49, paid the price after a chaotic season with last year's Champions League semi-finalists crashing out of this year's tournament midweek with a last 16, second-leg defeat at Portuguese club Porto.

The club also crashed out of the Coppa Italia with a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Fiorentina last month and are fifth in Serie A, three points off the Champions League berths, following last weekend's 3-0 defeat to city rivals Lazio.

Roma and their sporting director Monchi also parted ways with the club by mutual consent earlier on Friday.