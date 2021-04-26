Clubs joining unauthorized competitions will lose membership, Italy's FIGC head says

Italian clubs joining competitions which have not received an authorisation by FIFA and UEFA will not be allowed to play national tournaments, the head of Italy's football association FIGC said on Monday.

"Whoever is considering joining a competition which is not authorized by UEFA, FIFA and FIGC will lose its membership", Gabriele Gravina was quoted as saying by Italian newsagency ANSA.

A spokesman for FIGC confirmed the remarks, saying clubs joining unauthorized competition, like the European Super League, will not be allowed to take part in Italy's competitions.

