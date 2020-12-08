Coach Gourcuff sacked by Nantes - club

Christian Gourcuff was sacked as Nantes coach after a string of poor results, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Ligue 1 - Lille v Nantes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Nantes - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 25, 2020 Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff during the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Gourcuff, who joined in August 2019, is being replaced on an interim basis by assistant Patrick Collot.

Nantes are 14th in the table on 13 points from 13 games. They have picked up two points from their last four matches.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

