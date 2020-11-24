Coach of Greek soccer team tested positive for COVID-19

The Dutch coach of the Greek national soccer team, John van 't Schip, has tested positive for coronavirus, the team said on Tuesday.

The 56-year old will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the national team said on its official Twitter account. Schip, a former Dutch international who played for Ajax, took over the Greek squad last July.

