Coach of Greek soccer team tested positive for COVID-19

Coach of Greek soccer team tested positive for COVID-19

UEFA Nations League - League C - Group 3 - Greece v Kosovo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League C - Group 3 - Greece v Kosovo - Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece - October 14, 2020 Greece coach John van 't Schip REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinids

ATHENS: The Dutch coach of the Greek national soccer team, John van 't Schip, has tested positive for coronavirus, the team said on Tuesday.

The 56-year old will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the national team said on its official Twitter account. Schip, a former Dutch international who played for Ajax, took over the Greek squad last July.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Source: Reuters

