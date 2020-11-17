Football: Coach Sampaoli among 9 at Brazil's Atletico Mineiro to test positive for COVID-19

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: Brazil's Serie A leaders Atletico Mineiro on Monday (Nov 16) confirmed nine COVID-19 cases at the club, with their Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli among those testing positive.

Others who tested positive among the technical staff include Sampaoli's assistants, fitness coaches and goalkeeping coach, as well as the club's communications director.

Gabriel was the only player to test positive.

The club said those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and all are self-isolating.

Atletico are top of the standings with a two-point lead over Internacional and have three games scheduled over the next 10 days.