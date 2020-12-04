Coach Vieira sacked by Nice - club

Nice have sacked coach Patrick Vieira following a string of poor results, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

PARIS: Nice have sacked coach Patrick Vieira following a string of poor results, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Nice lost 3-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League, leaving them third in Group C with three points and without any hope of reaching the knockouts.

They have lost their last five competitive games and lie 11th in the Ligue 1 standings.

"Patrick Vieira, who joined the club in the summer of 2018, is no longer head coach of OGC Nice, effective immediately," Nice said in a statement.

"In a meeting conducted after last night’s match, the Nice Board informed Patrick Vieira of their decision to end their collaboration."

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Vieira, who won the World Cup in 1998, will be replaced by Adrian Ursea.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)