Cole reunited with Lampard at Derby for rest of the season

Former England left back Ashley Cole has joined Frank Lampard's Derby County revolution until the end of the season after agreeing a deal to work under his old international and Chelsea team mate, the Championship club said on Monday.

REUTERS: Former England left back Ashley Cole has joined Frank Lampard's Derby County revolution until the end of the season after agreeing a deal to work under his old international and Chelsea team mate, the Championship club said on Monday.

The 38-year-old Cole, who seemed set to retire after being released by Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy in October, described the decision to play for Lampard as a "no-brainer".

Advertisement

Cole brings plenty of experience to the table, having won 107 caps for England and made 682 appearances for a host of clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and AS Roma.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to secure Ashley's services for the rest of the season," Lampard told Derby's website https://www.dcfc.co.uk/news/2019/01/derby-bolster-defensive-options-with-cole-signing. "He's a fantastic player, a quality left-back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room.

"I've made my feelings known over the last couple of days just how highly I think of Ashley and I have no doubt whatsoever he will be a positive addition to our squad."

Derby are currently in the final playoff position of sixth in the second-tier after beating Reading at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)